Time is running out to apply for a Healthy Heart Grant.

Community groups in Ballymena have just a short time left to apply for a grant to help local people look after their hearts.

National charity, Heart Research UK, is urging groups to submit applications for the Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grant, as the deadline of September 29 is looming.

Up to £10,000 is available for community groups in the province thanks to a partnership between the charity and Subway® stores. Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grants are available thanks to the fundraising in Subway® stores and through the Subway Helping Hearts™ Family 5Ks.

Funding is for original, innovative projects that promote heart health and reduce the risk of developing heart disease in the community. Projects can address a variety of issues such as healthy eating, physical activity, smoking cessation and mental well-being, all with a focus on the heart.

Barbara Harpham, at Heart Research UK, said: “This grant will help even more people learn how to look after their heart health”. To apply visit heartresearch.org.uk/hruk-and-subway-healthy-heart-grant-application-form