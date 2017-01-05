Training for tourism staff

Frontline staff in the local tourism industry are being offered the chance to take part in an accredited and recognised training course courtesy of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in association with Tourism NI.

The WorldHost Food Ambassador programme, tailored for the food and drink sector, will take place on Tuesday, January 31, from 9.30am to 2pm, in Daniel’s at Tweedies in Parkgate.

The programme gives participants the skills to deliver a warm and friendly welcome to customers and visitors and is particularly focused on their role as an ambassador for their local area. The total training package is being offered at a discounted rate of £20 per participant as it is being subsidised by Tourism NI and the Council. This bespoke programme presents a golden opportunity for frontline staff to develop their skills and knowledge by providing simple and effective ideas to take back to the workplace. It will also highlight all that is happening in our growing food and drink industry to help inspire you with new ideas.

To attend the training register your interest by emailing kim.murray@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk before 12 noon on Friday, January 20. Council has pointed out that spaces are limited, cannot be guaranteed to all interested parties, and requests should be one person per business.