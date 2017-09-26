‘Treasures’ sought from Co. Antrim

Public history project ‘National Treasures’ is calling County Antrim people to submit their treasured objects to help tell the story of Irish life over the past 100 years.

RTÉ and the National Museum of Ireland are currrently working together to create National Treasures, a unique archive documenting how Ireland has developed using ordinary objects treasured by families across the 32 counties. The aim is to gather objects from every county, passed down through generations or relatively recently acquired, which reveal an aspect of the nation’s history, culture and experience.

Currently, the project is specifically looking for objects from Antrim that tell the story of the Glen County since 1917. Whether it’s a DeLorean factory clock in card, ticket to an early Van Morrison gig, a jersey worn by George Best or you were an extra in Game of Thrones and held onto your costume, they want to hear from you. Some counties have already responded to the call in big numbers.

In October, four public roadshows will take place across the country where curators will inspect the objects in person and assess whether they merit becoming ‘national treasures’. As well as submitting their object online, people from Co. Antrim are encouraged to attend the Ulster roadshow which will take place in the Titanic Belfast on October 22. A four-part television series based around the roadshows, presented by John Creedon, will follow next year.

The project has now launched with a website – www.nationaltreasures.ie where people can add their object and tell their story.