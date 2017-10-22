Tree Week events

Activities to mark National Tree Week are being held in Ballymena and throughout the Mid & East Antrim Borough from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, December 3.

Plant trees, make wreaths, learn the ancient skill of hedgelaying and enjoy other activities such as nest box building during those dates.

Among the events will be a free Coppicing and Countryside Crafts Workshop at Ecos Nature Park on Sunday, November 26, from 11am-2pm

Coppicing is a traditional method of woodland management and the Ecos event will provide the opportunity for people to learn this practical skill and make unique countryside crafts with the coppiced wood.

For further information on what’s happening contact 028 9335 8231 or visit Mid & East Antrim Council’s website.