Trust win Innovation Award for STICKs

The Northern Trust has been awarded the regional HSC Safety Forum Innovation in Care Award which recognises the impact made by the introduction of a new sticker checklist for the surgical pathway.

The Safe Transitions in Care Checklists (STICKs) aim to improve continuity of care and improve the efficiency, communication and standardise ward round documentation at three targeted transition points in the surgical patient journey.

These are - post admission, weekend handover and preparation for safe discharge.

It involves the implementation of sticker checklist at three key points.

It was developed by two Northern Health and Social Care Trust doctors in their first foundation year, Dr Aidan Bannon and Dr David Holmes, along with Dr Conor McCann and supported by Ms Eunice Minford, Consultant Surgeon.

The data and results demonstrate a markedly sustained improvement in weekend handover documentation and all grades of surgical staff agreed that the introduction of STICKS was a useful addition to improving care.

The award was presented at the Improvement Network Northern Ireland (INNI) event on December 1.

The Trust has extended congratulations to Dr Aidan Bannon, Dr David Holmes and Dr Conor McCann who undertook the quality improvement initiative, supported by Consultant Surgeonn Ms Eunice Minford.