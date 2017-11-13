TV Licence warning to young people

More than 50 young people in Ballymena between the ages of 18 and 25 were caught watching live TV

or BBC iPlayer without a TV Licence in the past year, according to new figures released by TV Licensing.

Across Northern Ireland, more than 1,100 young people were caught in the same 12-month period.

With 78 per cent of undergraduates aged 24 and under, TV Licensing is reminding new students they could face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device, without a TV Licence.

Recent research by TV Licensing shows BBC iPlayer continues to be the most used service for catch up and on demand by students, with 82 per cent of students across the UK using the BBC platform.

The study also revealed more than 50 per cent of students in the UK think it would be would be very embarrassing to get caught without a licence.

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licensing in Northern Ireland, said: “With many students owning at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they

know the law around being correctly licensed. If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need a TV Licence.

“Students and young adults need to be aware of their legal responsibilities. Anyone caught watching TV without a TV Licence can face prosecution and a fine of up to a £1,000.”