Ulster Rugby raises funds again to ‘Include Youth’

An organisation which supports disadvantaged youth and young people in care through employability projects based in six locations around the province including Ballymena is to be Ulster Rugby’s chosen charity for the second year in a row.

‘Include Youth’ have just marked the end of the first successful year and kick start the second year of their charity partnership with Ulster Rugby, with a fantastic Family Fun Day held at Kingspan Stadium.

The annual event organised by Ulster Rugby was a huge success, with almost 4,000 members of the public attending.

In addition to the fundraising, Ulster Rugby facilitated a number of work place tours, hosted by themselves and their sponsors, for the young people involved in Include Youth, as well as taking part in a week-long campaign for ‘National Care Day’ back in February.

Include Youth supports 500 young people each year, who are in or leaving care or from disadvantaged situations, through employability and personal improvement projects, based in Ballymena, Belfast, Ards, Armagh, Omagh, and Derry.