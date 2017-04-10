Video: National Trust open event at Carrick-a-Rede

The Fisherman’s cottage restoration at Carrick-a-Rede helps cast a net into the past for the future

Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9th, the old fisherman’s cottage at Carrick-a-Rede was open to the public.

Fisherman's CottageCarrick-a-Rede

The National Trust rangers were on hand to give guided talks in the cottage on Carrick-a-Rede Island every 15 minutes between 1pm and 4pm all weekend.

The Fishery Open Weekends are an opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of salmon fishing on the north coast and hear more about the first rope bridge on the site, as well as fishing and transporting techniques used by the old fishermen of Carrick-a-Rede.

Pictures by Aaron McCracken, McCauley Multimedia