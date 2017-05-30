Volunteers sought to help barn owls

Wildlife lovers are being urged to get involved in Ulster Wildlife’s annual survey of barn owls this summer.

Volunteers are needed to record sightings of this iconic farmland bird, check historic and potential nest sites for signs of activity, liaise with landowners to gather information and raise awareness of the barn owl’s plight.

A workshop is taking place in Neillsbrook Community Centre, Randalstown, on Monday, June 5, at 6.30pm, for anyone interested in taking part.

All training and equipment will be provided.

To find out more about the barn owl survey workshop or to report a barn owl sighting, visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/barnowl