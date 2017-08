Antrim Castle Gardens will be the setting on Sunday, September 24, for a ‘Walk for Parkinson’s’ starting from 10am.

Participants can choose between a 1.3 mile walk and a three mile walk.

to register visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkantrimcastle.

Or, for more details contact 0344 225 3740 or email nifundraising@parkinsons.org.uk