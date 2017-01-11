Woolly Walk for a worthy cause

Cancer Fund for Children supporter Michael Beckinsale is urging people from Antrim to put February 25 in their diaries for a woolly great family day out in aid of local families affected by cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children’s annual Winter Woolly Walk, which is sponsored by NI4Kids, will take place at eight scenic locations across Northern Ireland on February 25, including the local walk in Antrim Castle Gardens.

The fun-filled family-friendly event is the perfect excuse to rally the family together for a great day out in the fresh air, whilst also raising funds for the charity that supports local families whose lives are devastated by cancer.

Michael will once again be taking on the walk in Antrim with his family.

He said: “Winter Woolly Walk is a fantastic way to start the New Year, by getting your family and friends out in the fresh winter air to raise funds to support local families living with cancer.”

Cancer Fund for Children fundraiser Naomi Braithwaite added: “Each walk ranges from three to five miles so is the perfect distance for kicking off those winter blues and enjoying a lovely day out with the family.” This year, Cancer Fund for Children hope to raise over £30k from the event. Registration is from 10am with the Antrim walk starting at 10.30am.

To register call 9080 5599 or go to www.cancerfundforchildren.com/events.