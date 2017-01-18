YFC’s ‘Big Breakfast’ and car wash on way

Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club will once again be holding their popular annual Big Breakfast and Car wash next month.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 4, and this year Club members have decided that all funds raised will go towards David McClean who is suffering from cancer.

A statement from the Club revealed that David’s treatment for his illness costs in the region of £350,000 and is not available within the National Health Service.

It states: “So, why not come along, eat a scrumptious fry, leave with your car looking squeaky clean and help our club raise money to help David receive this vital treatment!”

If you would like join in the fun fundraising event and enjoy the fare prepared by Glarryford YFC, head to Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club Hall on February 4 from 8.30am-11.30am.

The Hall is located at BT44 9RA just outside Ballymena.

An adult fry will be priced £5 and children’s fry £3.

A car wash will be available during the event to which everyone is welcome on the day.