Young people sought to have their say on the future of Europe

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is seeking to recruit four young people, aged 18- 24 years, to take part in a European programme which will see them travel to Poland.

The successful applicants to the’ Rybnik Days – the Future of Europe’ programme will participate in a series of debating skills workshops, prior to travelling to Rybnik, Poland from June 15-18.

The delegation from the borough will take part in the debates on the future of Europe which will form part of a bigger programme of events taking place in Rybnik during the Rybnik Days festival.

The main programme is funded through the Europe for Citizen’s Town Twinning programme, with the debating skills workshops in Antrim and Newtownabbey being funded by The Executive Office and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Good Relations team.

All travel and accommodation expenses are covered through the programme, however, participants are expected to provide their own passports and spending money.

The call for applications opens from Wednesday, April 19, and remains open until Wednesday, May 3.

To apply visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/RybnikDays or for more information email carol.shane@antrimandnewtowabbey.gov.uk

Completed application forms must be received no later than 4pm on Wednesday, May 3.

All shortlisted applicants will be required to attend an interview, conducted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, on Wednesday, May 10.

To be eligible for the programme you must be aged 18-24 at the time of travel and reside in the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey.