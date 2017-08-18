£1.2 million upgrade for pumping station

NI Water is investing approximately £1.2 million to significantly upgrade the wastewater pumping stations serving the villages of Galgorm Cullybackey and Ahoghill.

The project will provide a new modern pumping station at Galgorm and much-needed emergency storage at Cullybackey to help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

The new Galgorm Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS) will be constructed on the site of the existing station (within the public car park at Raphael Way) and the old pumping station will be demolished once the new station has been successfully commissioned. Work will get underway in mid-September 2017.

NI Water would like to invite the public along to hear more about the scheme on Wednesday, August 30 at Galgorm & Gracehill Community Centre. Everyone is welcome to call in at any stage between 4-7pm to get further information on the project.

Galgorm Pumping Station is accessed via a narrow laneway off the A42 Fenaghy Road. The entrance to the site is located just off the Galgorm Roundabout and adjacent to a pedestrian crossing.

Due to the space constraints at the site to carry out construction work and the need for NI Water staff to maintain the existing pumping station until the replacement is commissioned; as well as the busy nature of the surrounding area and the proximity of the tucan crossing at the site entrance, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council have approved the use of a small section of car park adjacent to the pumping station to facilitate a safer working area during the upgrade.

The work will also require a closure of the public car park during the night so that the contractor can use this time to safely bring large construction vehicles in to and out of the site while no members of the public are in the car park.

NI Water and our contractor GRAHAM Construction will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout this essential scheme and customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088. Please quote: GRAHAM Construction Galgorm Pumping Station Upgrade.