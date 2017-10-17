30 new jobs on the menu as Eddie Rocket’s comes to Lisburn

Popular American styled diner Eddie Rocket’s has announced the creation of 30 new jobs with the opening of its first Lisburn restaurant.

The restaurant, which will open this week at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, is the brand’s fourth in Northern Ireland and the 40th Eddie Rocket’s diner in operation throughout the island of Ireland.

Eddie Rocket’s American-diner style eatery is fast becoming a family favourite in Northern Ireland, serving a mouthwatering selection of freshly prepared American classics including gourmet hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes and a recently launched new brunch menu! Lisburn’s new diner seats 130 people and is styled with the brand’s vintage American dining booths, individual table jukeboxes, delicious food and rockin’ atmosphere.

Eddie Rocket’s existing franchisee, Justin Ward already runs the successful Lisburn Road and Boucher Crescent diners in Belfast and is hoping to emulate this success in Lisburn.

Commenting on this week’s launch, Justin said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our third franchise in Northern Ireland and the creation of 30 new jobs in the local area. The new restaurant enjoys a prime location in Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and we are looking forward to welcoming customers eager to sample the all-American Eddie Rocket’s experience and hospitality that we are famous for.”

Niall Fortune, owner of Eddie Rockets Ireland added: “We are very excited to see the doors open on our newest Eddie Rocket’s diner in Northern Ireland. Justin has proven to be a very successful franchisee and I am sure he will make every success of his latest venture.

“At Eddie Rocket’s, we are committed to continually developing the brand and, with further expansion planned next year, we are actively seeking to secure additional franchises nationwide.”

A household name in Ireland, Eddie Rocket’s is responsible for the nation’s love affair with the hamburger. It’s easy to see why it’s the country’s favourite diner:

In 2016, Eddie Rocket’s sold over 2 million hamburgers, 1.5 million handmade milkshakes and over 1,000 tonnes of French Fries

Did you know? Eddie Rocket’s have used the same butcher for 29 years and the Irish beef is delivered fresh (never frozen!) every day. The primary function of a manager each morning is to eat a hamburger for monitoring purposes…nice work!

Like the beef, Eddie Rocket’s ice cream is famous for the milkshakes it creates especially for Eddie Rocket’s

Eddie Rocket’s new bacon avocado hamburger is fast becoming the most popular hamburger on the new menu – be sure to try one in Lisburn!

The new Eddie Rocket’s will open this week at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Unit 3 Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, Co. Antrim.

For more information visit www.eddierockets.ie | @eddierocketsirl | www.facebook.com/eddierockets