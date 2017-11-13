£300,000 scratch card win for Ballymena man!

Camelot have confirmed that a £300,000 scratch card was purchased in Diamond’s newsagents on Upper Broughshane Street, Ballymena.

The card is understood to have been bought in early September.

Shopowner Eugene Diamond said he was delighted for the customer who he described as a ‘regular’.

“It is always nice to put a smile on someone’s face but a £300,000 win meant the customer had a very big grin indeed - that was after we both got over the shock!” laughed Eugene.