£4000 for cancer centre by Rotary and Inner Wheel

Members of Inner Wheel and Rotary Clubs of Ballymena which held a very successful fundraising initiative at Galgorm Resort and Spa in support of Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and realised the magnificent sum of �4000. Their December Delights took place just before Christmas and attracted almost 200 people to a feast of entertainment and a festive traditional Afternoon Tea.

