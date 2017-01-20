£4000 for cancer centre by Rotary and Inner Wheel

Members of Inner Wheel and Rotary Clubs of Ballymena which held a very successful fundraising initiative at Galgorm Resort and Spa in support of Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and realised the magnificent sum of £4000.
Their December Delights took place just before Christmas and attracted almost 200 people to a feast of entertainment and a festive traditional Afternoon Tea.
www.ballymenatimes.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymena Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.