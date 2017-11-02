40m Festive Ferris Wheel for Antrim’s enchanted gardens!

The Enchanted Winter Garden returns to Antrim Castle from Saturday 9 until Tuesday 19 December, creating a magical Christmas experience for all the family.

The castle gardens will be transformed into an enchanted world with this year’s new features including the star attraction, ‘Antrim Eye’ – a 40m Ferris Wheel where star gazing over Antrim Town and beyond will be the highlight of your visit to this fantastic event.

Further details on the full Christmas programme, including Christmas Markets, can be found on our website www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmas