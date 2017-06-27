50th anniversary of ordination is marked

Five members of the clergy celebrated their Golden Jubilee in St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, on Sunday, June 25.

From left to right: Rev. Canon Brother David Jardine, Divine Healing Ministry, Rev. Canon William Bell (who formerly served as Curate in Ballymena Parish), Rev. Canon Robin Lavery (who formerly served as Rector in Craigs Parish), Rev. Alan Parkhill, Very Rev. John F.A. Bond (retired Dean of Connor & Rector of Broughshane), Mr Allan Bond, Diocesan Reader - Dean Bond’s son, in St. Anne’s Cathedral.

The Eucharist was celebrated by Dean John Mann, and the preacher was Dean John Bond.