£98k to tailor support to young people affected by domestic violence

BBC Children in Need has awarded £97,957 to a project working with children and young people affected by domestic violence in Ballymena.

Women’s Aid ABCLN (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrick, Larne and Newtownabbey) will use the grant over three years to provide individual and tailored support to children in their homes to build their resilience and coping skills and improve confidence and self-esteem.

Rosemary Magill, CEO at Women’s Aid ABCLN, said: “It’s fantastic news to hear that we’ve been awarded this new funding from BBC Children in Need, which will enable us to work with some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our area.”

This latest funding from the charity’s Main Grants programme brings the total currently invested in Co Antrim to more than £780,000. It comes as BBC Children in Need celebrates its highest ever fundraising total; £60m was raised during the 2016 appeal. In the last year it has been able to positively impact 480,000 young lives.

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted that we are able to award funding to projects such as Women’s Aid ABCLN in Ballymena which is doing impactful work with children and young people affected by domestic violence.

“We award grants to projects that are delivering positive outcomes for children and young people, and the Women’s Aid ABCLN project is a good example of this.”