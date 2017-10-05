Search

Air ambulance lands at Carniny

Air Ambulance landed in a field off the Carniny Road around 1.45pm
Police and emergency services have attended an incident on the Carniny Road area of Ballymena.

An air ambulance landed in a nearby field around 1.45pm.

Emergency services and police on Carniny Road

There is no further information as to the nature of the incident at this time.