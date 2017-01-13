Alastair Seeley targets Supersport repeat at North West 200 on Gearlink Kawasaki

Alastair Seeley is targeting a repeat of his 2016 Supersport double at the Vauxhall International North West 200 after signing to ride for Gearlink Kawasaki once more..

Seeley became the most successful rider ever at the famous race last May following his brace on the ZX-6R, extending his haul of wins to 17 – two more than Ulster road racing great Robert Dunlop.

The 37-year-old from Carrick said: “I am looking forward to joining the Gearlink Kawasaki team again on the record breaking ZX-6R.

“Everything I asked from the team in 2016 was given to me, the same again would be nice and repeat results would be awesome!

“My crew chief Arron will once again get the bike dialled in like in 2013 and last year and hopefully that will mean we can pick up where we left.

“I'd like to thank Michael and Norma again for this opportunity at one of my favourite races.”

Seeley is hoping to secure a ride in the British championship this year but has offers on the table to ride machinery in the Superbike and Superstock races at the North West.