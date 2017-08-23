All set for Last Saturday parade

Up to 80 preceptories will take part in the annual Last Saturday demonstration this weekend.

The participating County Antrim preceptories will come from six districts representing Antrim, Lisburn, Ballymena, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

The main parade will assemble in Antrim town at Fountain Hill at 12.30pm, proceeding through the town via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street and Dublin Road to the field on the Randalstown Road.

It is expected there will be 75 bands and 2,500 members of the Royal Black Institution on parade.

The platform proceedings will begin at 3pm under the chairman, Charles Hamilton, Antrim District Master.

County Antrim Grand Chaplain, Robert Campbell, will conduct the service of worship.

The guest speaker will be Rev William Anderson, Imperial Deputy Grand Master and Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

A Last Saturday parade was last held in Antrim town in 2011.