Anniversary of Somme to be marked

The 101st anniversary of the Battle of the Somme will be commemorated in Ballymena on Saturday, July 1.

The event is being organised by Ballymena Branch of the Royal British Legion, in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Legionnaires, Naval, Army and other associations should assemble at the Services Club at 6pm.

The parade, led by Castlegore Band will step off at 6:30pm and march to the Memorial Gardens via Trostan Avenue, Castle Street, Bridge Street, Waveney Road and Galgorm Road.

On arrival at the Memorial Gardens, a service of remembrance will commence at approximately at 6:50pm. The service will be led by Rev Mark McConnell, St Patrick’s Church of Ireland.

Following the short service, wreaths will be placed on the War Memorial.

The parade will then reform and march back to the Services Club. The return route will be Galgorm Road, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Church Street, Castle Street and Trostan Avenue.

The Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid, will take the salute at the Post Office on Wellington Street.