St Patrick’s Ballymena recently held a very successful Antiques and Collectables Fair.

All proceeds from the event will be divided between Parish Funds and Action Cancer.

The Rector, Rev. Mark McConnell, with Kenneth and Ann Hughes looking for a bargain!

The organisers would like to thank everyone who helped with the event and all who came along and supported it.

Stall holder Alan Sutters with Alan Ross, who looks like a natural for 'Bargain Hunt'

Stall holders Iris and Wallace Elder from Ahoghill.