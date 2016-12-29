Antrim town centre upgrade

Antrim town centre is to benefit from the introduction of free WiFi and a number of upgraded shop frontages.

The development is being funded by a £114,000 boost announced by Communities Minister Paul Givan.

The Department for Communities is providing the sum of £100,000 towards the revitalisation scheme, with a further £14,000 being contributed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Antrim Town Team.

The latest improvements will complement the recent investment announced by the minister for public realm works in Bridge Street and previous revitalisation schemes in the town.

The minister said: “This further investment for Antrim town centre will be a welcome boost to all those who live in or use the town centre and demonstrates my commitment to work collaboratively with councils and other statutory bodies for the greater good of our communities.

“Coupled with the public realm improvements, this latest funding will help make Antrim town centre a more vibrant and welcoming place to visit and assist local shopowners promote their businesses.

“In today’s world, it is important that town centres are seen as a place where you can shop but also a place where you can relax.

“The provision of free WiFi in Antrim town centre will help generate this environment and encourage more people to spend more time in the town centre helping to strengthen the local economy.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott commented: “I am delighted that the Department for Communities has committed £100,000 to the Antrim Linkages project to regenerate Antrim with additional funding of £10,000 being provided by the Council and £4,000 from the Antrim Town Team.

“The council welcomes this initiative which builds upon successful regeneration and public realm schemes and aims to support existing town centre traders in the development of their businesses.

“The renovation of our town centres is a key priority for the council to help sustain and grow vital services to our local community. We look forward to working in partnership with the Antrim Linkages Steering Group to deliver the Linkages scheme over the coming months.”