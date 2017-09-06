Appeal over theft of quad

Police have issued an appeal for information following a report of a theft of red Honda quad from the Carnearney Road area of Ahoghill.

The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between 7pm on August 31 and 10am the following day.

Constable Hughes said: “If you can help please call the 101 number quoting reference number 934 of 1.9.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”