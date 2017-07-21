Search

Are you ready for a Sparkle Dash?

Eden McAlister, Katherine Walker and Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry
Eden McAlister, Katherine Walker and Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is hosting its first ever Sparkle Dash 5k event this summer - bringing a festival of glitter and entertainment to Giants Park, Belfast on Sunday, August 6.

The event which is sponsored by Mauds Ice Creams – Northern Ireland’s leading ice-cream manufacturer - is inviting runners and walkers to participate in the 5k challenge on August 6, which will see runners and spectators generously doused in a rainbow of sparkling glittered powders in a bid to raise vital funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The Maud’s Sparkle Dash 5k will start at 11:30am, with gates open to the public from 10am and ample car parking on site. Entry fee per running participant is £30, with children under 5 going free. The charity is also offering a Special Price Family Package at £70 which includes two adults and up to three children.

Joanna Pawson, Events Manager at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, said: “We are really excited to be hosting our first ever Sparkle Dash 5k this summer on August, 6 at Giant’s Park, Belfast. The venue is perfect for the event, with glitter stations, entertainment and ample parking space too.”

Roberta Wilson at Mauds Ice Creams added: “Mauds Ice Creams Ltd is delighted and honoured to sponsor the Mauds Sparkle Dash 5K in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.”

To register go to: www.ticketsource.co.uk/maudssparkledash5k or nihispice.org

Participants will receive a registration pack including an official race t-shirt, goodies and a finisher’s medal. For more information on the event, please call 028 9077 7123 or email fundraising@nihospice.org