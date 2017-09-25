Are you willing to leave priceless gift to Northern Ireland Hospice?

Did you know that last year Northern Ireland Hospice benefitted from the generosity of 53 local people who chose to leave the charity a gift in their wills?

Such generosity funded the care of one in five of their patients this year.

Many people support Hospice but they don’t always realise the transformational impact of gifts in wills.

Gifts in wills help to maintain and develop their services both now and in the future. In 1998 they cared for 114 local people, today they care for over 3,000.

Sadly they will continue to care for many more in the future as demand for their service grows. That is why gifts in wills are so vital to them.

Having an up-to-date will is relatively straightforward and one of the most important things you can do for your loved ones and yourself.

It can give you immense peace of mind to know that your final wishes will be fulfilled regarding your loved ones and causes close to your heart. It can also spare your loved ones from making difficult decisions on your behalf, or dealing with the consequences if you haven’t got your affairs in order.

Sharon Gorman, Legacy Officer, says: “A gift in a will, no matter how small, helps to secure hospice care. It will give local people living with a terminal illness greater hope, support and specialist hospice care long after your lifetime.

“By including a gift to Hospice in your will you could give local patients a gift that is priceless. A gift of compassion, dignity and comfort.”

Sharon can be contacted on 028 9078 1836 or at sharon.gorman@nihospice.org if you would like an information pack or an informal chat about including a gift to Hospice in your will.

Further information such as their Wills Guide and Legacy Charter are available on the website www.nihospice.org