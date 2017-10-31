Auction to generate cash cow for children’s charity

Ballymena Livestock Mart will join forces with Markethill Livestock Market to hold a Christmas Show and Sale of beef cattle, prime lambs and an auction of donated items to raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

The two livestock auctions are hoping to hit the hammer price of £50,000 to help purchase a new portable echocardiogram machine for the new Children’s Heart Centre currently being developed at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Farmers from across Northern Ireland are set to flock to the Ballymena Auction on Thursday, November 30 at 6.30pm to help boost funds for this well deserving charity.

The fundraising idea came from Richard Powell, from Keady, whose daughter, Grace, has Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). Grace, who is now 8, was diagnosed during a neonatal scan and underwent surgical procedures at three and six months of age, before undergoing major heart surgery at the age of 5.

Speaking at the launch Richard said: “I would sincerely like to thank Shaun from Ballymena Mart for teaming up with us to raise the fund needs for this vital piece of equipment.”

Shaun Irvine of Ballymena Livestock Market commented: “We are delighted to be part of the fundraising.”

campaign for local children’s charity, Children’s Heartbeat Trust.