Awards success for museum volunteers

Volunteers from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Museums Service have won a prestigious award for their ‘On the Brink: The Politics of Conflict 1914-1916’ project.

The volunteers, alongside colleagues from Causeway Coast and Glens, were named Northern Ireland regional winners at The Marsh Awards in London.

The annual event, held in The British Museum in London, celebrates the achievements and contribution of volunteers and recognises their dedication, innovation and excellence in engaging with the public through museum learning.

The volunteers were selected for the award following their work with the Heritage Lottery Fund project.

Volunteers delivered an incredible 21 mini-tours to more than 200 adults in local communities, exceeding project targets.

Participants achieved OCN Level 2 Tour Guide accreditation, which allowed them to research, develop and deliver inclusive tours of their local areas which explored their connections to World War One and The Easter Rising.

Several volunteers have started their own tour guiding businesses since the project ended in April 2017.

Deputy Mayor Cheryl Johnston attended the awards and said: “I would like to congratulate all the volunteers involved in this project from all the councils involved.

“This three year project could not have been delivered without the dedicated work of volunteers, whose research revealed a hidden history of people from their own communities caught up in the events of war over 100 years ago.

“The Marsh Award is well-deserved, reflecting the invaluable work these volunteers have achieved in their own communities. The award justly commends them for the way they have enabled our museums to enhance their collections and allowing a much wider audience to be involved in the heritage of 1914-16.”

Ald. Gerardine Mulvenna also accompanied eight volunteers and four museum staff from Causeway and Mid Antrim Museum services, to the awards ceremony at the British Museum on September 25.

Each winner received a certificate and the group shared a £500 prize.