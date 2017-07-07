Ballee cooks have recipe for success

Ballee residents are brushing up on their culinary skills at a new cookery class funded by the Housing Executive. The community cookery club, organised by Seven Towers Community Association in Ballymena, has been set up to bring young and older people together to learn new skills.

Nikki Jordan from the community group said: “The cookery class is proving really popular, residents have the opportunity to learn new skills and learn how to cook healthy food options with the produce they grow in the community allotments.

Pictured on the Drumtara allotments are: Nikki Jordan, from Seven Towers Community Association, with local residents John Logan and Roseanna Galloway.

“Many local people have lost traditional cooking skills and become dependent on takeaways and processed foods. The cookery club is changing these habits and introducing people to new recipes in a fun and friendly environment.

“Young people are joining the classes too and new intergenerational relationships are being fostered.”

Mairead Myles Davey, Housing Executive Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to fund this initiative which brings different generations in the community together and offers residents an opportunity to learn about cooking healthy recipes.”

The cookery club is funded by a community grant from the Housing Executive. If your group has an idea which will enhance the lives of residents living on Housing Executive estates, the 2017/18 Community Grant Fund is now open for applications.

Leah Lynn, Tamzin Balmer and Jamie McDowell put the final touches to chicken and broccoli stir-fry

Projects must involve one or more of the following activities: health & wellbeing; the environment; intergenerational; community safety. The closing date for applications is 4pm on 30 August 2017. For more information contact your local district office on 0344 8920 900.

