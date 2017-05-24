Ballykeel World War One project ready for special display

A community based research project on soldiers who served in the Great War will be at the heart of an exibition to be staged in Ballykeel.

Over the past few months, Ballykeel Together Development Association have been studying the role played by local men.

Participants in the heritage lottery project have compiled a booklet of the research they carried out and this will be launched at a drop-in Exhibition on Wednesday, June 7 from 2pm to 4pm at Ballykeel Presbyterian Church.

On display will also be artefacts from the First World War.

The date of the Exhibition falls on the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Messines,

David Gourley, a local researcher who mentored the project will talk on the Battle at 2pm.