Ballymena club’s annual ‘Santa Run’ raises vital charity funds

It’s been a busy year for local athletics club, Ballymena Runners, with huge success on the roads, track, trails, and mountains.

The last event in the club’s calendar year was the annual charity ‘Santa Run’ which took place last Thursday (22 December) when around 100 runners dressed as Santa ran around the town.

There was the usual stop off point at the Braid to meet the Deputy Mayor before moving on to the Tower Centre to sing carols with the Ballymena Chamber Orchestra and a ‘juice stop’ at the Adair Arms Hotel, before finishing at Montgomery’s Restaurant for hot food.

After the run club officials presented race medals to all participants and selection boxes to all the children.

This year’s charity Friends of the Cancer Centre, who are based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer year in year out.

Ballymena Runners were delighted to hand over £1,200 to the charity at the end of the evening.