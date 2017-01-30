Ballymena football project set to transform the lives of homeless

An innovative new Ballymena project will see a charity aim to transform the lives of the homeless and disadvantaged through ‘the power of football.’

Street Soccer NI is offering its services in Ballymena for the first time with a pilot project which has been funded by the Department for Communities.

The charity aims to transform the lives of people who are experiencing disadvantage including homelessness.

They also offer support in housing, employability, and other issues that affect their players.

Street Soccer NI is set to participate in the Homeless World Cup in Norway later this year, and hopes that as well as having a positive impact on the lives of those experiencing disadvantage in the Ballymena area that it might find a player or two from the new project to participate at the games in Oslo.

The project will be run in conjunction with the Lighthouse Hostel in Ballymena, with the launch set to take place this week in the Ballymena Showgrounds, Thursday Feb 2 at 1.30pm.