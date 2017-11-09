Ballymena man killed in Toomebridge crash named

Police have confirmed the man who died following a road traffic collision on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge yesterday (Wednesday) was Wayne Alun-Roberts.

The victim, aged in his 30s and from the Ballymena area, was a passenger in a Rover car that was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 7am.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the lorry was not injured as a result of the collision.

Inspector Trevor Atkinson is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Roguery Road yesterday, and who witnessed the collision, to contact local officers in Ballymena or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 167 08/11/17.