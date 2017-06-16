Ballymena’s bumper list of Queen’s Birthday Honours

The Ballymena community has swept the boards in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours with a bumper number of local people receiving awards.

The Queen’s annual Birthday Honours recognise the achievements and service of people across the UK.

Phillip Gillespie, pictured receiving the ABF- The Soldier's Charity, Fundraiser of the Year award.

Ten residents from the Ballymena and Antrim districts have been honoured with awards in recognition of a wide range of endeavours including sport and charitable services.

Among those picking up gongs is Northern Ireland football captain, Steven Davis, from Cullybackey.

The 32-year-old has been awarded an MBE for services to football.

Gracehill man James Perry has also been honoured with an MBE.

James Perry

Mr Perry, who served as High Sheriff of County Antrim in 2016, has been awarded the MBE for services to the community in Ballymena.

Meanwhile, eight local residents have been honoured with British Empire Medals (BEM) which provide recognition to those who have demonstrated a “hands-on” service to the local community.

Receiving BEMs are:

Fergus Barklie, of Ballymena Lawn Tennis Club, who has been awarded the BEM for services to Tennis;

Fergus Barklie.

Jean Clarke, for services to Riding for the Disabled Association, Northern Ireland;

Phillip Gillespie, for charitable services in Northern Ireland;

Alastair Gilmore, for services to Higher Education and to the community in Antrim;

Elizabeth Hueston, for services to the community in Portglenone;

Betty Hueston along with her granddaughters Chloe and Ellie at the launch of her book 'Once In A Lifetime'.

James Duncan McKay McNeill, for services to the community in Broughshane and the Glens;

David Montgomery, member of Ballymena Combat Cancer Group, for services to Cancer Sufferers in Northern Ireland;

Robert Philip Scott, for services to Young People through the Scout Association.