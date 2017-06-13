Ballymena to update WW1 monument with 153 ‘missing names’

The names of First World War soldiers from Ballymena and District that were not inscribed on the town’s war memorial when it was first unveiled could be added to the monument.

Research has indicated that there are no less than 153 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice and who have demonstrably strong links to Ballymena and surrounding districts not recorded on the obelisk which was unveiled in 1924. At that time 495 names were recorded.

Names being missed on memorials dating from this time is a relatively common feature as the criteria for inclusion was not clearly defined. Professional researchers, using clear criteria set by Council, established that a total of 153 names had been missed.

Mid and East Antrim Council’s operational committee agreed to inscribe the names on the surrounding plinth. This would cost in the region of £20,000 but this is likely to be offset by a 75% grant towards such work.

It is understood that a public consultation will be held in September with the aim of having any works complete for November 11 2017.