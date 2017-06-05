Ballymena town centre fire ‘not suspicious’

A fire which gutted a number of premises in Ballymena town centre last Tuesday evening is not believed to be suspicious.

The blaze devastated several neighbouring businesses at Broughshane Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police enquiries are ongoing into the cause of a fire at commercial premises in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena. “However at this stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service stated that the cause of the fire remains “under investigation”.