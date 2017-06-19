BBC Radio 4 show ‘Any Questions?’ comes to The Braid

BBC Radio 4’s debate show ‘Any Questions?’ is coming live from The Braid in Ballymena on June 30.

The show, hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, broadcasts live from different locations across the UK every week.

The audience will have the chance to challenge four panel members by asking questions on a variety of topics.

The panel is yet to be confirmed, but it’s thought there will be a senior political representative from the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein, a historian and leading business person.

The event starts at 6:30pm on Friday, June 30 and ends around 9pm.

The minimum age for audience members is 14.

Tickets for the event are free, but numbers are limited and distributed on a first come first served basis.

For more information you can contact the Box Office at The Braid on 02825 635077 or email TIC.Reception@midandeastantrim.gov.uk