BEM for Mrs. Mary Knox

The British Empire Medal (BEM) has been conferred on Mrs. Mary Knox.

Mrs. Knox received her award in the Queen’s Honours for voluntary service to the community in Broughshane.

Mrs. Knox has been closely involved in a number of community initiatives in the village over the years and the award will be applauded throughout the area.

Mary will also be well known in Floral Art circles around the province.

She was a past chairman of Ballymena Floral Art Group.

A spokesperson for the group said the honour was thoroughly deserved.