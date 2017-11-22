‘Best NI Spa’ award for Galgorm Resort

Galgorm Resort & Spa has been named for a second consecutive year as ‘Best Spa in Northern Ireland’ at the seventh annual Good Spa Guide Awards.

The categories were voted for by more than 100,000 spa-goers in October, with comedian and actress Helen Lederer presenting the awards alongside Anna Ramsay, National Partnerships Manager at the Good Spa Guide, at the event at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole last week.

Not only did Galgorm Resort & Spa win in their regional category, they were also shortlisted for an incredible new category, that of ‘Best Spa in the UK!’ only losing out to well established Gleneagles.

The award was collected by Spa Manager, Tara Moore and Spa Revenue Manager, Louise Nicholl.

Tara said: “We’re thrilled that Galgorm Resort & Spa has again, been voted as ‘Best Spa in Northern Ireland’ at the Good Spa Guide 2017 Awards as well as receiving this very accolade at the Professional Beauty Awards 2017 during last month.

“The spa has undergone an incredible £2m transformation recently with the additions of its beautiful new two-acre Serenity Spa Garden, fitness suite and gym and spa eatery the riverside Halo Dome, one of only five in the world.

“The development of these latest additions, confirm Galgorm Resort & Spa’s position as one of the most exciting luxury resort hotel’s in Europe.

“We’ve received some wonderful feedback from our guests and these two wins are a testament to the entire team’s hard work’.