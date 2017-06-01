‘Big Plant Out’ offer is blooming good news for Cullybackey

Cullybackey Community Partnership and Buick Memorial Primary School will be hosting a ‘Big Plant Out’ event in the school grounds on Saturday 3 June, from 10am to 2pm.

The event is being staged in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Council.

Locals are invited to come along and plant up a hanging basket or window box to display in their front garden to make sure Cullybackey is really blooming this summer.

Recently, Buick Memorial Primary School staff and pupils were joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, as they hosted a litter pick and did their bit to help make Cullybackey a cleaner, greener and safer place to visit.

Speaking at the event, Buick Memorial past pupil Cllr Wales said: “I was delighted to see so many young people getting involved in this event to help improve the local area in which they live. Everyone took time away from their studies to support this event.

“It was also great to see staff and pupils from Primary 1 to Primary 7 come together to work in partnership with the local community and businesses to help make Cullybackey litter-free.”

Cllr Wales added that the litter pick was all part of the village’s Britain in Bloom campaign and the BIG Spring Clean.

As part of Cullybackey’s 2017 ‘Britain in Bloom’ campaign, volunteers were sought to help improve the town through horticultural activities, weeding and litter picking.

Rikki Peters, Acting Principal at Buick Memorial Primary School, said: “I am delighted that Buick Memorial Primary School is working in partnership with Cullybackey Community Partnership to improve the village.

“Our Eco School Co-Ordinators, Sarah Carleton and Louise Stirling, have worked collegiately with Patrick Fisher to organise today’s litter pick.

“The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed being out in the sunshine today to help improve their village. During weekly Citizenship, we actively encourage our children to dispose of their litter carefully and to be proud of the village.

“The local cadets, scouts and guides have also been helping out this year.

“It’s great to see all our young people getting involved.