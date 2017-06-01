Bike week town centre cycles

Residents of Mid and East Antrim borough are being encouraged to get on their bikes and take part in cycles around Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus as part of national ‘Bike Week’ from 12th-14th June 2017.

Families of all ages are welcome to take part in the cycles happening in each of the town centres, which will be closed to traffic on each evening between 6.30pm and 8.00 pm.

The Ballymena cycle takes place on June 12. The route starts at Meeting House Lane Car Park and takes in Church Street, Mill Street and Wellington Street.

Larne participants are asked to assemble at Broadway, just off Main Street on June 13. The route goes along Main Street, Lower Cross Street, Broadway and Point Street.

Carrickfergus riders should meet at High Street on June 14 before completing their circuit taking in Antrim Street and North Street.

Each night there will be a ‘bike doctor’ offering advice on how to keep your bike in tip top condition. There will also be a Skills Challenge and Watt Bike Sprints from Cycling Ireland.

Outgoing Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor Councillor Audrey Wales, said: “Council wholeheartedly supports ‘Bike Week’ and many other events that promote an active lifestyle to our citizens.

“Cycling provides a terrific aerobic workout to build strong, healthy bodies. It’s an activity which suits all ages from pre-school to pension age and it’s great to see such events that involve all the family happening right across the borough.”

“We also have such beautiful routes to cycle in and around Mid and East Antrim so it’s great to get people out and about, educate them, have some fun and show off our fabulous scenery.”

Local cycling clubs will also be there to explain how you can get involved in each area, including Ballymena Road Club and Irish International rider Eileen Burns: “Cycling is a great way to keep fit, whether it’s as a hobby or competitively.

“Events like these are a great way to encourage people to take up the sport who maybe haven’t been on a bike for years, or who want to know more about the cycling community.

“My local cycling club is where I started and I’ve now competed on an international stage so it would be amazing to see more local cyclists coming up through the ranks.”

Each event will have live music to get those peddles pumping and experts on hand to provide nutritional information and advice.

To take part in this free event, you must register and forms are available at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Larne Leisure Centre or Carrickfergus Amphitheatre.

For more details or to download a registration form to bring with you on the night, you can go online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/bikeweek