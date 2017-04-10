Bikers turned out in droves for ‘Egg run’

Organisers of the Ballymena Easter Egg Run asked for backing from bikers and they were richly rewarded for their 24th anniversary motorcycle ride out.

Approximately 450 bikers poured into Pennybridge on a sunny Sunday morning to help raise money for Marie Curie Northern Ireland.

Motorcyclists appeared from far and wide to support the event, organised each year by Ballymena Rider Training, during which a cavalcade of riders are taken on a scenic tour through the Glens of Antrim in a procession stretching over a few miles and incorporating a wonderful mix of two (and three) wheeled machines.

Well-wishers lined the route waving the motorcade on as it proceeded around the coast and returned to the Ballymena Showgrounds for a prize draw for participants.

There were a wealth of prizes on offer and one lucky rider even went home with a Home Security CCTV system. All the prizes were kindly donated by the general public and local business

At final count £2476 was raised for Marie Curie Northern Ireland and hundreds of Easter eggs were gathered which will be distributed to various children’s charities over the Easter period

Organisers wish to thank everyone who was involved in any way in helping to make the 2017 event a success

David McGuckin said: “I would like to thank my fantastic team of co-organisers, marshals, friends and family for helping to make this event happen every year. There aren’t many charity events like ours which have been going for so long and that’s testimony to the dedication to everyone involved from the biking fraternity.

“The team is made up of a large group of volunteers spearheaded by Jan Roscoe, Walter Millar and Gary Olphert and the event itself is underpinned by support from the business community and The Braid Arts Centre. We can’t thank everyone enough who participated or played a part on what turned out to be a very successful day. Together we look forward to the next run - 2018 being our 25th Anniversary”