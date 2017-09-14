Blooming great show from Berries and Blooms Drumtara allotments

The winners of a two day allotment challenge at Berries and Blooms Allotments in Drumtara have been announced.

Sponsored by Out There Services, a range of skills were put to the test including vegetable growing, flower arranging and jam making.

Rosie Galloway won Best Chutney.

This community event celebrated the skills learned by allotment holders from training provided by Out There Services, which have led to City & Guilds Awards in practical horticulture for participants.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Cllr Paul Reid said, “This has been a fantastic project and a great example of statutory bodies working together to deliver something for the community. I’m delighted to have presented the awards and to see such a fantastic array of jams, chutneys, flowers and vegetables on display.

“Allotment gardening is a way to combine producing a wide range of healthy fruit and veg, whilst at the same time providing great physical exercise in the outdoors. It can create the opportunity to make new friends and provide the chance to socialise with others who enjoy a similar rewarding pastime.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to improving the quality of life for all the people of Borough through the services it provides including our allotment service.”

John Logan won overall Allotment Champion.

Community Horticulturist at Out There Services, Ann McCarron commented “This has been a fantastic event that has really show cased the talent of the local community, and brought everyone together for some fun and healthy competition.

“Thank you to Out There Services for supporting and sponsoring this event to make it possible, and thank you for the help from Mayor Cllr Paul Reid, John Read at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Alison Diver from the Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for assisting to judge and presenting the awards to our winners.”

For more information on allotments and the benefits of growing your own visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/allotments