Blooming great show from Harryville Partnership

The Harryville Partnership Initiative are backing the Ballymena in Bloom campaign.

The group recently planted up a range of floral hanging baskets which will be blooming come summer and will brighten up the neighbourhood.

Ballymena will be judged as part of the Translink Ulster in Bloom competition this July and as part of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom competition this August.

Judges will be on the lookout for horticultural excellence, community involvement and evidence of gardening for wildlife.

Everyone can do their bit to make sure Ballymena looks it’s best and there are a range of ‘In Bloom’ community competitions to enter with great prizes to be won, including Best Kept Front Garden and Best Kept Community Planting Scheme.

To find out how to get involved please visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom