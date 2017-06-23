Bonfire safety is key social media message

A new social media initiative is encouraging people across the Borough to be safe this summer season at bonfires.

Mid and East Antrim Council worked with community leaders and statutory partners to to encourage ‘safe, responsible and family friendly cultural celebrations’.

The Cultural Celebration Working Group behind the social media message is made up of a number of representatives from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue Service, NI Housing Executive, Education Authority, NIENetworks, Department for Infrastructure-Roads and the NI Environment Agency.

There are four key messages being promoted as part of the campaign.

Safe Site – recognising that bonfires must be sited well away from houses, garages, sheds, overhead cables and electricity substations

Safe Structure – ensuring that when building bonfires, huts and dens are not built within them, and to take measures to prevent collapse of the structure

Safe Environment – reminding that toxic materials such as tyres or foam filled furniture are not to be burned

Safe Community - highlighting the importance of not using flammable liquids to light bonfires

The online posters will be carried across social media platforms using the hashtag #celebratingculturesafely

There will also be presentations highlighting these safety messages from key agencies for a number of groups or organisations participating in cultural celebration events.

Members of the Cultural Celebrations Working Group, alongside its community partners throughout Mid & East Antrim, said: “We want to encourage positive cultural celebrations throughout the Borough that are carried out in a responsible manner and as a positive expression of culture based on mutual respect.

“We would encourage those involved or attending events to report any instances where hazardous materials are found at sites by contacting your local PSNI, Fire & Rescue or Council offices.”