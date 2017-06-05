Books of condolence in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne

Books of condolence have opened across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for people to pay tribute to those killed or injured in Saturday night’s London attack.

MEA Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by yet another devastating attack in London.

“It’s shocking to hear of another atrocity, where people have lost their lives, happening so soon after Manchester and indeed London only a matter of months ago.

“Council have opened three books across the borough of Mid and East Antrim so people can offer their sympathies to all those bereaved or injured.”

The books are open for the public to sign at The Braid in Ballymena, Carrickfergus Civic Centre and Smiley Buildings, Larne.