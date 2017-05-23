Borough flags to be flown at half-mast

Books of condolence for the victims of the suspected suicide bombing in Manchester will open in Mid and East Antrim tomorrow.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Audrey Wales MBE, said: “The thoughts and prayers of the people of our Borough are with all of those affected by this devastating atrocity.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to those bereaved and injured in the heinous incident at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

“Books of condolence will be opened at 9.00 am on Wednesday at The Braid in Ballymena, Carrickfergus Civic Centre and Smiley Buildings, Larne. Flags were flown at half-mast at the three sites from 3.00 pm today (Tuesday).

“Manchester is a city many of us know well. It is renowned for the spirit and resolve of its people.

“Residents of Mid and East Antrim stand firmly with them during their darkest of hours, and we offer our sympathy and unwavering support in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

The books of condolence will be available for the public to sign at the three locations.

Manchester is in mourning after 22 people died and scores were injured in the attack following a pop concert by Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

Two of the victims have been identified as an eight-year-old girl and a teenage girl.

Police believe the bombing was carried out by one man carrying an explosive device which he detonated.

The injured are being treated at eight hospitals around the city.

Among them are 12 children under the age of 16.